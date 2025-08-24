Shohei Ohtani Had Hilarious Gesture for Heckling Padres Fan After Hitting Homer
Shohei Ohtani is plenty familiar with all of the animosity that comes with the rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Every time the two teams meet, it makes for a tense game and plenty of jeering from fans.
One heckler during Sunday's game at Petco Park was silenced by Ohtani the old fashioned way: with one swing of the bat. In the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 8–2 win, Ohtani parked a ball in the bleachers, hitting a solo shot out to center field. When he got back to the visitors dugout, he paused to shake the hand of a Padres fan who had been relentlessly heckling him throughout the game.
The fan looked totally shocked to see Ohtani coming up for a handshake, and he shrunk in his seat as Ohtani packed his bat while celebrating his solo homer.
Dave Roberts and some others in the dugout were loving their front-row seats to Ohtani's bit of sassy retaliation. The team was all tuned in and laughing as the Dodgers' designated hitter addressed the heckler head-on.
Sunday's win sees L.A. get back on level-pegging with the Padres for the NL West lead, with both teams now tied up at 74-57 on the year.