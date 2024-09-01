Shohei Ohtani Joined Historic Company With Latest Home Run

The NL HR leader for August: Shohei Ohtani (12)

The NL SB leader for August: Shohei Ohtani (15)



He's the first MLB player to lead his league outright in both homers and steals in the same month since Willie Mays did it in September 1956 (11 HR, 9 SB). pic.twitter.com/FZbJ40T1Ls