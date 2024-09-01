SI

Shohei Ohtani Joined Historic Company With Latest Home Run

Shohei Ohtani hit another absolute bomb.

Stephen Douglas

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his solo home run fly on Aug 31, 2024 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his solo home run fly on Aug 31, 2024 at Chase Field in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers started their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with back-to-back-to-back home runs. And they trailed by the time the first inning was over. But they still won.

Shohei Ohtani led off the game with his 44th home run. He was followed by Mookie Betts two pitches later and then Freddie Freeman one pitch after Betts touched home.

For Ohtani it was his 12th home run of August, which meant he hit the most home runs in the National League in August. He also stole the most bases in the NL in August with nine. This was the first time anyone has lead a league in both stolen bases and home runs since Willie Mays in 1956.

Mays finished the season leading baseball with 40 stolen bases. He also hit a modest 36 home runs that year. Ohtani has already surpassed both those numbers and has his sights set on a 50/50 season, which no one has ever done. The only thing keeping him from stealing enough bases is the fact that he hits so many home runs.

More of the Latest Around the MLB

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB