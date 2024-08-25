Shohei Ohtani Hit by Pitch on Wrist in Dodgers’ Win vs. Rays
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the eighth inning of his team’s 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
In a tense moment that had Dodgers fans holding their collective breath, Ohtani got hit by Rays pitcher Richard Lovelady, who immediately checked to see if Ohtani had swung. Ohtani walked off while gripping his left wrist in visible discomfort. The play was ruled no swing and therefore a hit by pitch.
Ohtani called off the trainers and stayed in the game afterward, appearing to have avoided serious injury.
Ohtani, a newly anointed member of the prestigious 40-40 club, was seen throwing off a mound on Saturday for the first time since his second Tommy John surgery. The two-way phenom isn’t expected to pitch until 2025, and hopefully Sunday’s incident won’t prolong his recovery timeline.
The Dodgers will likely provide an update on Ohtani’s wrist soon.