Shohei Ohtani Hit a Monster HR That Almost Left Dodger Stadium, and Fans Were in Awe

Shoehei Ohtani's 473-foot blast against the Red Sox came close to leaving Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani's first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers is going as expected, with the left-handed hitter mashing home runs at a torrid clip for the NL West leaders.

On Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox he launched a 473-foot shot to right-center that came so close to leaving Dodger Stadium, as it landed past the last row of the bleachers and bounced around the pavilion.

The blast was Ohtani's 30th of the season, which is tops in the NL and puts him just five behind Aaron Judge for the MLB lead.

