Shohei Ohtani Hits Home Run in First Spring Training At-Bat
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani finished last season by winning his first World Series. He led the National League with 54 home runs and created the 50/50 club by becoming the first player in baseball history to have 50-plus home runs and 50-plus stolen bases.
This year he hopes to do it all again while coming off an injury suffered in the World Series. And he's going to return to the mound where he was a Cy Young candidate with the Los Angeles Angels.
On Friday Ohtani hit his first home run of the year, an opposite field blast off Yusei Kikuchi in his first at-bat of spring training. If he keeps up this pace he's going to set some kind of record.
Another year. Another incredible sound as the ball hits his bat and then ends up over the fence.
Ohtani has hit 178 home runs over the last four years. Last year he won MVP and took two out of three legs of the Triple Crown. Maybe this season things will finally start to come together for him.
More of the Latest Around MLB