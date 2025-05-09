Shohei Ohtani Jokingly Told Dodgers Rookie to Attempt Stealing Home Plate
Off the field, two-way superstar Shohie Ohtani is no stranger to pulling pranks on his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, and even manager Dave Roberts.
But what about on the field?
That's what happened during the Dodgers' 10-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. In the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Ohtani stood on second base and rookie Hyeseong Kim on third. With the count 2-2, Ohtani and Kim took their leads off their respective bases. But before the pitch was thrown, Ohtani locked eyes with Kim and, with a subtle jerk of his head, motioned toward home plate. The Dodgers three-time MVP then pantomimed running really fast before he burst into laughter at second base.
Ohtani was obviously kidding, but it's a good thing Kim did not heed his advice to head for home, as Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman tripled moments later, scoring both Kim and Ohtani while clearing the bases.
But not before Ohtani had a little fun.