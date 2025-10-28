Shohei Ohtani Looked Ready to Pitch During Locker Room Celebration Following Game 3
The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the World Series early Tuesday morning thanks to a historic performance by Shohei Ohtani and late-late game heroics from Freddie Freeman and a guy who wasn't on the active roster a week ago.
The Dodgers' vibes were great in the locker room as Dave Roberts addressed the team after the game. Game 3 lasted more than six and a half hours and ended after midnight in Los Angeles, but no one so much as groaned when Roberts pointed out that the team had another game today.
And Ohtani looked like he was more excited than anyone, putting his arms above his head before pretending to take the mound in the locker room.
Ohtani will start Game 4 and as one teammate could be heard pointing out, "Our starting pitcher was on base nine times!" It's hard to explain how wild that is.
Ohtani threw six innings in two different starts this postseason and has struck out 19 batters. No wonder the Dodgers are so excited to see him get back on the mound tonight.