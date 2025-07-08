SI

Shohei Ohtani, Mad at Strike Call, Engages Umpire in Rare Back-and-Forth

Ryan Phillips

Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out during the Los Angeles Dodgers' matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Umpire Sean Barber has officially accomplished a rare feat. He made Shohei Ohtani angry.

Barber was behind the plate during the Los Angeles Dodgers' matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers and he made a call so egregious that Ohtani argued with him—something the reigning National League MVP almost never does.

Ohtani was at the plate to open the top of the sixth inning as the Dodgers trailed 7–0. On a 3–2 count, Freddy Peralta threw a changeup that visibly missed low and inside. Barber called it strike three. Ohtani immediately protested, said something, then demonstrably shook his head on the way back to the dugout. It was a rare, justified, outburst.

That's a brutal call, and Ohtani had every right to be upset about it. There is likely some mounting frustration for the star slugger and his teammates. They appear on their way to their fourth loss in a row, and Ohtani entered Monday night with a .136 batting average in July so far.

It's understandable he was upset when he appeared to have worked a walk but was called out.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

