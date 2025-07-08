Shohei Ohtani, Mad at Strike Call, Engages Umpire in Rare Back-and-Forth
Umpire Sean Barber has officially accomplished a rare feat. He made Shohei Ohtani angry.
Barber was behind the plate during the Los Angeles Dodgers' matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers and he made a call so egregious that Ohtani argued with him—something the reigning National League MVP almost never does.
Ohtani was at the plate to open the top of the sixth inning as the Dodgers trailed 7–0. On a 3–2 count, Freddy Peralta threw a changeup that visibly missed low and inside. Barber called it strike three. Ohtani immediately protested, said something, then demonstrably shook his head on the way back to the dugout. It was a rare, justified, outburst.
Video is below.
That's a brutal call, and Ohtani had every right to be upset about it. There is likely some mounting frustration for the star slugger and his teammates. They appear on their way to their fourth loss in a row, and Ohtani entered Monday night with a .136 batting average in July so far.
It's understandable he was upset when he appeared to have worked a walk but was called out.