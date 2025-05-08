Shohei Ohtani Made Marlins Fan Change Allegiances During Dodgers' Win
The Miami Marlins are 2-9 in their last 11 games. It's enough to make a fan think.
Or rather, the recent skid, as well as the inevitability of Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers—who won its second series of the season against Miami with a 10-1 rout on Wednesday night—is enough to make a fan think. Evidently, one Marlins fan's loyalty to his club was hanging by a thread, as an Ohtani triple in the top of the sixth inning made him rethink everything.
As Ohtani stood on third base and participated in one of the Dodgers' many celebrations, television cameras caught the fan tearing off his Marlins jersey and joining Ohtani in celebration.
Either the fan got extremely hot with the jersey over his T-shirt, or he was just converted to Dodgers fandom in real time.
In any case, it's not easy rooting for a losing club. And that's what the Marlins have been for the better part of the last decade. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have posted 15 straight winning seasons and are the defending World Series champions. Ohtani, on the heels of MLB's first 50-homer, 50-stolen base season, already has 10 homers and 10 stolen bases through 35 games in 2025.
So if this was indeed a change of allegiances, it's not hard to see why this Marlins fan made a business decision.