Shohei Ohtani Mashes Towering Home Run in Front of Roaring Crowd at Tokyo Dome
MLB's Tokyo Series is underway in Japan this weekend, with four exhibition games taking place over the next two days before the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kick off the 2025 regular season on Tuesday.
In their first contest of the showcase on Saturday, Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani had his home country rocking with a monstrous home run into deep right field. Here's a look:
And here's another angle:
What can't Ohtani do?
Despite the 30-year-old dual-threat taking the 2024 season off from pitching due to an elbow injury, he not only won his second consecutive MVP, but also led L.A. to a World Series title while becoming the first player ever to log 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.
Ohtani is set to return to the mound in '25 as he continues his historic career in his second season with the Dodgers.