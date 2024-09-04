Shohei Ohtani Gets Mixed Reception From Fans in Return to Angel Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers were at Angel Stadium for a tilt against their crosstown rivals on Tuesday night, marking the first time Shohei Ohtani faced off against his former team at their stadium since signing with the Dodgers in free agency last offseason.
Ohtani came to the plate during the first inning and was greeted by a loud and somewhat mixed reception from Angels fans in Anaheim. Although there were certainly some boos cascading across the stadium when Ohtani stepped into the batter's box, there was also plenty of cheering.
Meanwhile, the big screen in the outfield displayed Ohtani in his Angels uniform and listed some of the accolades he achieved with the franchise, including the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year, 2021 and 2023 AL MVPs and his two Silver Slugger awards.
Ohtani's tenure with the Halos ended after the 2023 season. He spent six seasons in Anaheim and made three All-Star Games as a member of the franchise, though the team never reached the postseason during his time with the club.
The 30-year-old was batting second on Tuesday and grounded out to first base in his first at-bat of the game.