Shohei Ohtani to Achieve Rare National League History in Return to Mound for Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani is making his coveted return to the pitcher's mound on Monday, set to serve as an opener for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their home game against the San Diego Padres.
Ohtani hasn't pitched since his days with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery in September of that year. In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani served solely as the team's DH.
Now returning to the mound after more than a year's absence, Ohtani will achieve a rare bit of National League history, becoming the first player since Al Dark of the Brooklyn Giants in 1953 to start a game on the mound and also hit leadoff in the same game. The only other player since 1900 to do that was New York Giants player Jim Jones back in 1901.
The last time Ohtani pitched and hit in the same season, he was extremely effective at both. In 2023, Ohtani launched 44 home runs and 95 RBIs to go with a 1.066 OPS, all while making 23 starts with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts.
Although Dodgers fans are excited to see him take the mound in their uniform for the first time, he won't be pitching very long on Monday night as he works his way back from the lengthy absence.
First pitch for Monday's game is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium.