SI

Shohei Ohtani Notches Another Incredible Power-Speed Milestone

The Dodgers' designated hitter continues to make history.

Patrick Andres

Shohei Ohtani homers against the White Sox.
Shohei Ohtani homers against the White Sox. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's July 2, 2025, and as he has been for the last half-decade, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is the most feared hitter in baseball.

He is famously the kind of player to whom no numbers can do justice—but on Tuesday, he added yet another statistical milestone to his storied resume.

A home run against the Chicago White Sox in his team's 6–1 win gave him 30 on the year to go with 10 stolen bases and five triples. According to OptaSTATS, Ohtani is the first player ever to do that in five consecutive seasons.

Only four players, in fact, have accomplished that feat in three consecutive seasons—Milwaukee Braves outfielder Hank Aaron (1960 to '62), Milwaukee Brewers third baseman and left fielder Ryan Braun (2007 to '09), New York Giants center fielder Willie Mays (1955 to '57), and Dodgers outfielder Raul Mondesi (1997 to '99). Mays and New York Yankees outfielder Babe Ruth are the only other players to accomplish that feat in five seasons period.

He has a long way to go at just 30, but it seems almost certain that Cooperstown, N.Y. awaits Ohtani.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB