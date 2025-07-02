Shohei Ohtani Notches Another Incredible Power-Speed Milestone
It's July 2, 2025, and as he has been for the last half-decade, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is the most feared hitter in baseball.
He is famously the kind of player to whom no numbers can do justice—but on Tuesday, he added yet another statistical milestone to his storied resume.
A home run against the Chicago White Sox in his team's 6–1 win gave him 30 on the year to go with 10 stolen bases and five triples. According to OptaSTATS, Ohtani is the first player ever to do that in five consecutive seasons.
Only four players, in fact, have accomplished that feat in three consecutive seasons—Milwaukee Braves outfielder Hank Aaron (1960 to '62), Milwaukee Brewers third baseman and left fielder Ryan Braun (2007 to '09), New York Giants center fielder Willie Mays (1955 to '57), and Dodgers outfielder Raul Mondesi (1997 to '99). Mays and New York Yankees outfielder Babe Ruth are the only other players to accomplish that feat in five seasons period.
He has a long way to go at just 30, but it seems almost certain that Cooperstown, N.Y. awaits Ohtani.