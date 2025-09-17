Shohei Ohtani Is Now the Only Member in Yet Another 50-50 Club
Shohei Ohtani became the first Major League Baseball player in history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season last year, accomplishing the incredible feat amid much fanfare. This year, able to pitch again after returning from injury, he has charted new ground yet again by becoming the sole member of another 50-50 club; this time becoming the first to post 50 dingers and 50 strikeouts.
Ohtani hurled five hitless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in what would become a 9-6 defeat, fanning five batters to bring his total to 54 on the year. He's right on the half-century mark when it comes to his own long ball total and carries a 1.006 OPS as the season reaches its final weeks.
Now, racking up 50 strikeouts on the mound in this day and age of swings and misses isn't the most impressive thing in the world. Doing it in 41 innings of work sure is, though.
Whenever Ohtani's career ends there are going to be countless stats and feats to sift through as we try to decide if he's the greatest player of all time. Becoming a founding member of two different clubs showcasing the diversity of his talent in back-to-back years will certainly be one of them.