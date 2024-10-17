SI

Shohei Ohtani Had Perfect Reaction to Getting Booed, and MLB Fans Loved It

Andy Nesbitt

Shohei Ohtani heard it from the New York crowd before the Dodgers won Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back in a big way in the NLCS on Wednesday night, beating the New York Mets, 8-0, in Game 3 at Citi Field. Shohei Ohtani broke out of a mini slump in the eighth inning with a monstrous three-run homer that put the game on ice.

Ohtani, who has quickly become one of the coolest players in MLB history, didn't receive the warmest of greetings from Mets fans before the start of the game. That's just what's going to happen when you become such a good player that you strike fear in the opposition just by showing up.

Ohtani, however, seemed to enjoy the boos as he ran out for player introductions. He even seemed to boo himself, which was too funny:

MLB fans loved that:

