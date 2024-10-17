SI

Shohei Ohtani's Subtle Celebration Move After Crushing HR in NLCS Was Too Cool

Andy Nesbitt

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodges lead the Mets 2-1 in the NLCS after winning Game 3, 8-0.
The Los Angeles Dodgers took control of the NLCS on Wednesday night with an impressive 8-0 victory over the New York Mets in Game 3 at Citi Field to go up 2-1 in the series.

While the Dodgers' pitching staff was once again dominant, the NL West champs finally got a big hit from their all-world star, Shohei Ohtani, who stepped up in the top of the eighth inning and absolutely crushed a three-run homer into the upper deck in right field.

Ohtani had been in a bit of a slump until this at-bat but all it took was one beautiful swing for everyone to forget about that:

His subtle celebration—pointing back at his dugout—after he hit the home run was too cool:

Game 4 is Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Andy Nesbitt
