Shohei Ohtani Had Priceless Exchange With Padres Closer Who Was Suspended for HBP
Shohei Ohtani is having fun with his MLB All-Star Game experience, and the Dodgers star is even joking around with a rival.
On Monday night during the Home Run Derby festivities, Ohtani spotted Padres closer Robert Suarez and decided to have a little fun.
During a contentious game the Padres won 5-3 on June 19, Suarez hit Ohtani in the shoulder with a 100-mph fastball. He was immediately thrown out of the game, and eventually suspended for two games. After he was hit, Ohtani waved off his dugout, telling them not to enter the field and confront the Padres.
When Ohtani saw Suarez Monday night, he pretended his shoulder still hurt from that pitch. He got a laugh out of the two-time All-Star and they shook hands and hugged.
It’s nice to know there are no hard feelings after what was a pretty tense incident. Several players were hit with pitches in that game, including Fernando Tatis Jr. who collapsed in pain, holding his wrist. Thankfully, he turned out to be O.K.
Earlier on Monday, Tatis claimed Ohtani is MLB’s best player, so it’s clear there is mutual respect between the rival Padres and Dodgers.