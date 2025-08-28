Shohei Ohtani Had to Rush to Get to Second Job After Striking Out Ninth Batter
Shohei Ohtani is a man that wears many hats.
In his start for the Dodgers Wednesday evening, that came to a head after he walked off the mound and had to hit leadoff shortly thereafter. Ohtani threw five innings and struck out nine batters when he got the ball against the Reds. When his outing was over, he tried to catch his breath after recording the longest start since his return to the mound this year.
He couldn't do that though, as he had to quickly grab his batting gear and take some practice swings before he stepped up to the plate. Ohtani seemed to momentarily forget he was up to bat to lead off the Dodgers' half of the fifth, quickly realizing and picking up his pace to go grab his bat and helmet. You can watch the hilarious moment below:
The true problems of being one of baseball's best hitters while simultaneously starring on the mound.
Ohtani's dominant start Wednesday is a welcome sight for Dodgers fans, especially after he took a line drive in the leg in his previous start against the Rockies. Luckily, it wasn't serious and he didn't have to miss any time on the hill. He seemed to come back better than ever, striking out a season-high nine batters, one better than the eight punchouts he recorded in four innings against the Cardinals earlier this month.
At the plate, he has hit 45 home runs this season, tied for the National League lead with Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. He's slashing .278/.389/.612 with 85 RBIs in addition to the 45 homers.