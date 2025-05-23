SI

Shohei Ohtani Set to Make Next Step in Rehab for Potential Return to Mound

The Dodgers star is set to make the next step in his recovery as he tries to return to the mound.

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is set to take the next step in his progression for an attempted return to the mound.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is set to take the next step in his progression for an attempted return to the mound. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has not pitched since his second UCL procedure in 2023. The two-way player has been confined to just designated hitting since signing with the Dodgers, but his return to the mound appears to be getting closer.

Ohtani is set to pitch to major league hitters tomorrow in live batting practice at Citi Field ahead of Los Angeles' game against the New York Mets, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday. This comes a week removed from Ohtani throwing 50 pitches in a bullpen session which was described as "up-and-down" by Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

If Ohtani can return to the mound with his prior form, the Dodgers will have a significant addition to their starting rotation. Ohtani boasts a career 3.01 ERA across 86 starts with 608 strikeouts to 173 walks.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB