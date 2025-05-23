Shohei Ohtani Set to Make Next Step in Rehab for Potential Return to Mound
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has not pitched since his second UCL procedure in 2023. The two-way player has been confined to just designated hitting since signing with the Dodgers, but his return to the mound appears to be getting closer.
Ohtani is set to pitch to major league hitters tomorrow in live batting practice at Citi Field ahead of Los Angeles' game against the New York Mets, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday. This comes a week removed from Ohtani throwing 50 pitches in a bullpen session which was described as "up-and-down" by Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
If Ohtani can return to the mound with his prior form, the Dodgers will have a significant addition to their starting rotation. Ohtani boasts a career 3.01 ERA across 86 starts with 608 strikeouts to 173 walks.