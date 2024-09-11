Shohei Ohtani, Shota Imanaga Shared Classy Moment Before Dodgers Star’s At-Bat
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga shared a special moment before the first pitch of Tuesday's game, a 6-3 Cubs win at Dodger Stadium.
As Ohtani stepped up to the plate for his first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the first inning, the Dodgers star tipped the cap of his helmet to his fellow countryman in Imanaga, who returned the favor before toeing the rubber and delivering the first pitch of the contest.
Here's the wholesome moment between the two Japanese-born players.
Just the day before, Ohtani, Imanaga and Tuesday's starter for the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, all shared a moment before Monday's game.
And the trio of players, alongside Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, combined to create a historic moment Tuesday.
The Cubs and Dodgers will meet again on Wednesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET.