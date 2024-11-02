SI

Shohei Ohtani Gave Classy Speech in English at Parade, and Dodgers Fans Loved It

What a moment this was.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani to speaks to fans during the World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2024.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani to speaks to fans during the World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2024. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani often conducts his postgame interviews with an interpreter by his side. Ohtani can speak English, but he is more comfortable handling his media availability sessions in this way.

But during Friday's World Series parade and subsequent ticketed celebration event at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani made an exception.

The Dodgers superstar took the microphone, and speaking in perfect English, delivered a speech to the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

"Uh, this is such a special moment for me," Ohtani said as the Didgers crowd roared its approval. "I'm so honored to be here and to be part of this team. Congratulations, Los Angeles! Thank you fans!"

It's not the first time he has spoken in English publicly—he also did so during his 2023 American League MVP acceptance speech in January of 2024, among other instances—but it was perhaps the most memorable time, given Ohtani's special message to the fans, as well as the crowd's excitement.

What a moment.

