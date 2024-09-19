Shohei Ohtani Stands Alone As MLB's Only Player in History With 50-50 Season
Shohei Ohtani continues to smash through barriers previously thought to be unbreakable.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar made Major League Baseball history Thursday night, becoming the first player in the league's 154-year history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases.
Ohtani did it in dramatic fashion, swiping one stolen base to get to 50, then blasting two home runs to hit his mark. He went 6-for-6 with three home runs, two steals, and 10 RBIs as the Dodgers hammered the Miami Marlins.
The 49th home run came in the top of the sixth inning, a titanic blast that landed in the upper deck of right field at LoanDepot Park.
He followed that up in the next inning by hammering a ball out to the opposite field at 109.7 mph to secure his spot in history.
Then, for good measure, he homered again.
The 30-year-old is truly a living legend.
On August 23, Ohtani became the sixth member of MLB's 40-40 club. He joined Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Alfonso Soriano (2006), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (2023) in that exclusive group. Then he took things further.
Now he stands alone in baseball history.