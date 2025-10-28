Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernández Made Dodgers Postseason History With HRs in Game 3
Game 3 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays got off to a hot start thanks to two early home runs from Los Angeles stars Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández.
Hernández opened up the Dodgers' scoring by crushing a 412-foot home run in the second inning at Dodger Stadium. The crowd got on their feet and went wild for their right fielder as he pulled off an iconic bat flip before he rounded the bases. This was his fifth home run of the postseason.
Then, in the third inning, Ohtani hit a 389-foot home run to keep up the electricity in the stadium. It was the three-time MVP's seventh home run of the postseason.
By hitting at least five home runs each thus far into the postseason, Ohtani and Hernández made Dodgers postseason history on Monday night. They became the first pair of Dodgers teammates to each hit five homers in a single postseason, per MLB Stats.
Here's a look at the two home runs.
Ohtani is looking to make some Dodgers history himself during this year's postseason. The franchise's record for the most home runs hit in a single postseason is held by Corey Seager, when he launched eight homers in the 2020 playoffs. Ohtani has seven and could easily tie or break Seager's record this week during the World Series.