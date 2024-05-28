Shohei Ohtani Provides Update on His Recovery From Elbow Surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is off to the best offensive start of his seven-year MLB career, but he's also laboring behind the scenes to rehab his right arm that underwent elbow surgery in September.
Ohtani won't pitch this season but is eyeing 2025 for a return to the mound to resume his status as baseball's two-way wonder.
Before the Dodgers' series-opener against the New York Mets was postponed Monday, Ohtani told reporters that he began throwing from 60 feet last week and reached 80 mph on the radar gun.
"Just progressively increasing the distance," Ohtani said through a translator [via ESPN]. "Usually anywhere from 60 to 70 pitches, in that distance. Just continuing to increase the distance and the pitches, and just seeing where that goes. I'm not quite sure how far I'm going to go out there, but that's the progression."
In 86 career starts (481 2/3 innings), Ohtani owns a 38–19 record, 3.01 ERA and 11.4 K/9. He finished fourth in AL Cy Young award voting in 2022 and logged a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last season before undergoing elbow surgery.
Ohtani currently leads the big leagues in batting average (.336) and ranks third in OPS (1.024).