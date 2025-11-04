Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Had Priceless Reaction to Fan’s ‘Marry My Mom’ Sign
Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is very much taken, but that didn't stop one ambitious fan from trying to set him up with someone else during the World Series championship parade.
Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, were seen enjoying themselves atop the players' bus in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon when they spotted a Dodgers fan's "Marry My Mom" sign that was playfully trying to break the couple up. Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell saw it first, and hilariously pointed at the fan with a cheeky smirk.
When Ohtani saw the sign, he turned to tell Mamiko, who immediately was in stitches about it. She then seemed to try to cover Ohtani's eyes in case there were any more flirty or courting signs along the parade route.
Watch that funny moment in the video below, posted by TikTok user @jaybug2714:
Shooters shoot.
It's not clear exactly how long Ohtani and his wife have been together, but the Dodgers star announced he had officially tied the knot in a sweet Instagram post in February 2024. The two welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2025.