Shohei Ohtani’s World Series HR Bat Flip Resulted In One of the Coolest Photos Ever

Shohei Ohtani looked incredibly cool playing baseball again.
Shohei Ohtani looked incredibly cool playing baseball again.
Shohei Ohtani had another incredible postseason performance in Game 3 of the World Series against the Blue Jays. Ohtani going 4-for-4 with two home runs and two doubles. Ohtani also earned the honor of not just one, but two intentional walks.

Look, hitting two home runs in a World Series game is cool. Throwing your bat 20 feet in the air after hitting one of those home runs is even cooler. Luckily, someone was there to capture the moment with a camera.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani looked incredibly cool playing baseball again. / Photo by Luke Hales / Getty Images

Ice. Cold.

That's the kind of image that makes teams decide to intentionally walk you twice in the same game. Ohtani was put on first in both the ninth and 11th innings with the score tied 5–5. He was thrown out trying to steal second the first time. He did not manage to score the winning run either time.

At least he has this cool photograph to remember a happier time when teams would pitch to him. After his performance in Game 3, who could blame the Blue Jays if no one pitched to him again until next season?

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

