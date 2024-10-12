SI

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Shared Sweet Moment During Dodgers' Win

This was a wholesome moment.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani talks with starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the dugout during a July 2024 game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani talks with starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the dugout during a July 2024 game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Los Angeles Dodgers' $325 million starting pitcher, was given the ball in the club's biggest contest of the season, a winner-take-all Game 5 in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Yamamoto, who struggled in Game 1 of the series, was up to the task, as he pitched five shutout innings en route to the Dodgers' 2-0 win, a victory that advanced to the club to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2021.

And Yamamoto's teammate and fellow countryman Shohei Ohtani was so proud of him.

Television cameras spotted Ohtani good-naturedly patting Yamamoto on the head after he was pulled from the game.

What a moment. And it wasn't the only memorable moment between the two Dodgers stars, who seemed to debut an amusing handshake.

And then had the time of their lives celebrating the Dodgers' victory.

As long as the Dodgers keep on winning, there are likely to be more memorable moments authored by Ohtani and Yamamoto. Los Angeles will take on the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

