Shota Imanaga and His Translator Arrived to Cubs Game in Hilarious 'Toy Story' Costume
In his first MLB season with the Chicago Cubs, All-Star pitcher Shota Imanaga has showed off his quirky and fun personality off the field in many ways.
The latest viral moment involved Imanaga arriving to a Cubs game on Sunday in a hilarious costume with his translator Edwin Stanbery. The duo dressed up as Slinky from the Pixar movie Toy Story.
The costume required Imanaga and Stanbery to be attached by a "metal" spring. Imanaga led them by wearing Slinky's head and front part of his body, while Stanbery took the caboose and followed along.
In the video, Imanaga stops to move his hips around in order to shake Slinky's head. He put the video to a song from Toy Story 2, "Woody's Roundup."
The costume must've brought good luck as Imanaga pitched seven innings during Sunday's 5–0 Cubs win. He had four strikeouts against six hits.
The Cubs will not be making an appearance in the playoffs, so that means Imanaga will finish out his first MLB season this week. Through 29 starts so far, Imanaga's posted a 15–3 record with a 2.91 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. He completed 174 strikeouts against 149 hits.