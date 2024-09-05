Shota Imanaga Didn't Know He Had No-Hitter Until Craig Counsell Took Him Out of Game
Sometimes ignorance is bliss.
That was apparently the case for Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga, who tossed seven no-hit innings during the club's 12-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night. Imanaga was eventually removed from the game after seven innings and 95 pitches, and the Cubs' bullpen finished off the game for a combined no-hitter.
Imanaga was so locked in that he didn't even realize what he had until it was over. Speaking to reporters through his interpreter after the game, Imanaga said he didn't know he was pitching a no-hitter until manager Craig Counsell told him he was coming out of the game.
"So after I finished the seventh inning, I went seven, no earned runs," Imanaga said. "So Craig came to talk to me. Usually, he looks at me and tells me 'Good job.' But he looked a little worried."
"And so I was figuring out what was going on and that's when I learned."
Counsell echoed what Imanaga said.
"He actually didn't know he had a no-hitter going at all, which is funny," Counsell said.
Cubs relievers Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge each pitched hitless innings in the eighth and ninth to finish off the combined no-hitter, Chicago's first at Wrigley Field since 1972.
Counsell acknowledged how hard it was to remove Imanaga from the game, but explained that the decision was about his "health."
"It's always hard to do in that situation," Counsell said. "But you're taking care of Shota. That's 100% about taking care of Shota and making sure we're doing the right thing for him."
"It's not fun to do, but when you're prioritizing the player's health and you don't know what's going to happen moving forward, we want him to stay healthy."
Imanaga told reporters he both trusted and understood Counsell's decision.
The rookie southpaw has been outstanding in his first season in Chicago, pitching to a 12-3 record with a 2.99 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings. The Cubs, (72-68) are just 4.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the National League.