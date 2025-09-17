Shota Imanaga Had Priceless Reaction to Champagne Bath After Cubs Clinch Playoff Spot
Shota Imanaga is about to experience the MLB postseason for the first time, but before that could happen, he had to survive an encounter with champagne.
The Chicago Cubs clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs on Wednesday thanks to an 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. After the game concluded, the Cubs had the traditional celebration in their clubhouse, which included champagne showers for everyone. Imanaga had some pretty hilarious thoughts on the matter.
After being soaked by his teammates, the 32-year-old starting pitcher said, "I learned with champagne that instead of drinking it, you should absorb it with your skin. It feels better." He was immediately doused by his teammates again before looking at the camera and saying, "Yummy."
Video is below.
Imanaga and teammate Seiya Suzuki are both set to experience their first trip to the MLB playoffs and were really enjoying themselves during the celebration.
Imanaga has had an excellent season for the Cubs despite missing time with a hamstring injury. In 23 starts, he's 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts against 23 walks in 134 innings. He was the team's Opening Day starter, and either he or Matthew Boyd is likely to start Game 1 of the playoffs.