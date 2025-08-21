Slumping Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Has Played Through Hairline Fracture Since June
For months now, Cubs fans have been wondering who No. 30 is and what he's done with right fielder and designated hitter Kyle Tucker.
Tucker, whose gaudy early-season numbers helped turn Chicago into one of the most exciting teams in baseball, slashed just .218/.380/.295 in July. He has been even worse in August, posting a .148/.233/.148 slashline in 15 games. His last extra-base hit came on July 30.
On Wednesday, Cubs fans received a reported explanation for Tucker's struggles. According to a report from ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Tucker has been playing through a hairline fracture in his right hand suffered June 1 against the Reds.
"Tucker, 28, wanted to keep playing for the then-first-place Cubs, choosing against an (injured-list) stint as he compiled a .982 OPS that month. But his numbers have tanked since the beginning of July, leading to him getting several days off this week for a reset," Rogers wrote.
Even with the reported injury, Tucker is 10th in the National League among position players with a bWAR of 4.1. If Chicago can get him remotely healthy by the end of the season, its prize offseason acquisition could turn into a dangerous October wild card.