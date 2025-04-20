SI

Special Reason Why Phillies Are Wearing Phanatic Hats in Sunday’s Game

The Phillies tipped their caps to the Phillie Phanatic Sunday.

Blake Silverman

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Luzardo throws a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Luzardo throws a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.
The Philadelphia Phillies are wearing caps that honor their mascot—the famed Phillie Phanatic—Sunday at home against the Miami Marlins.

The Phanatic is featured on the team's batting practice hats, which the team wore in-game Sunday to celebrate the mascot's birthday. It's the second year the Phillies have worn the hat to celebrate the beloved furry, green bird's birthday—they donned them on April 21 last season in a win over the Chicago White Sox, per UniWatch.

According to the Phanatic's bio on the Phillies' website, he hails from the Galapagos Islands and his favorite movie is "Rocky," of course. He debuted on April 25 back in 1978, but the Phillies go out on the road following Sunday's game, so the team decided on an early celebration.

Sunday's game isn't the first time the Phanatic received a cool honor this year, either. Before the 2025 season started, Phillies star Bryce Harper unveiled a new tattoo on his right arm which depicts the Phanatic riding on his ATV four-wheeler.

The Phillies even brought out some mascot friends to celebrate with the adored Phanatic Sunday before they took on the Marlins.

The Phillies got out to an early lead Sunday with a three-run first inning thanks to a double from Harper that scored two runs and an RBI single from Nick Castellanos. The Phanatic's birthday must bring some extra luck.

