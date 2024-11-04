SI

Sports Illustrated Celebrates Dodgers With 2024 World Series Commemorative Issue

Screengrab on SI
The Los Angeles Dodgers are your 2024 World Series champions, defeating the New York Yankees in this year’s Fall Classic in a thrilling 4-1 series win. 

To celebrate the Dodgers clinching their franchise’s eighth championship, Sports Illustrated printed an exclusive 2024 World Series Commemorative Issue.

The issue takes an in-depth look at Ohtani’s record-breaking 50-50 season, includes full playoff coverage from the series and features a short act on the three previous Dodgers' World Series victories over the Yankees.

Fans can select one of three different covers featuring Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, or the Dodgers team. Alternatively, they can also pick the collector’s bundle, which includes all three covers in their purchase.

Sports Illustrated 2024 World Series Commemorative Issue
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Team Covers for the 2024 World Series Commemorative Issue / Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated 2024 World Series Commemorative Issue
Freddie Freeman Cover, Collector's Bundle for the 2024 World Series Commemorative Issue / Sports Illustrated

Each issue costs $15.99, plus $4.00 shipping and handling.

You can order the 2024 World Series Commemorative Issue here.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

