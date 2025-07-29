Sports World Reacts to Death of Cubs Great Ryne Sandberg
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg died on Monday at the age of 65. It didn't take long for tributes to pour in for the beloved former All-Star.
The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in 2024, and at one point was declared cancer-free, though the disease came back and spread to other organs a few months later.
The sports world was quick to pay tribute to one of the greatest Cubs ever.
These are just a sampling. The 2005 inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame was widely respected during and after his playing days. He was a 10-time All-Star, was named National League MVP in 1984, and won nine Gold Gloves, seven Silver Slugger awards. The Cubs retired his number (23) in 2005, the year he was enshrined in Cooperstown. The franchise also honored him with a sculpture in a park outside Wrigley Field in 2024.
Sandberg was Mr. Cub to an entire generation of fans. His passing is a tragedy for the MLB world.