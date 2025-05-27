Squirrel Invades Field, Scares Tigers Pitcher During Game vs. Giants
Squirrels are thought to have existed on Earth for over 35 million years. Major League Baseball has existed on Earth since 1871. Advantage: squirrels.
Once in a blue moon, the bushy-tailed rodents pay sporting grounds visits to remind humans who was here first. Such an event took place Tuesday evening in Detroit—to the announcers' delight and one relief pitcher's great apprehension.
In the top of the first inning, Tigers play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti pointed the squirrel out to color commentator (and former Tigers outfielder and designated hitter) Andy Dirks. Benetti and Dirks tracked the animal to left field, where it absolutely flummoxed Detroit left fielder Riley Greene.
The squirrel continued toward the Tigers' bullpen, where it jumped up and appeared to frighten perennial relief ace Tyler Holton. He made his escape as Benetti and Dirks pored over video of Holton recoiling with glee.
"Tyler gets lefties and righties out, but not squirrels," Benetti chuckled.