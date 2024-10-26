SI

A Squirrel Ran Into End Zone During Ole Miss-Oklahoma Game, and the Crowd Erupted

The highlight of Saturday's matchup was not provided by a human.

Patrick Andres

Ole MIss's Suntarine Perkins runs down Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold for a sack.
Ole MIss's Suntarine Perkins runs down Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold for a sack. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Saturday's game between Oklahoma and No. 18 Ole Miss was shaping up to be an ordinary one between two teams in the middle of the SEC pack.

However, one brave rodent dared to elevate the contest from mundane to transcendent.

With 1:26 left in the first quarter and the two teams tied 7–7, a squirrel invaded the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"We have a squirrel at the 17-yard line," ESPN announcer Bob Wischusen said. "And now we have a Geneva Convention to try and figure out, how do we get the squirrel off the field?"

The squirrel then darted toward the end zone—and fans broke out in cheers.

"The squirrel might score a touchdown! Oh, yeah! Touchdown!"

Wischusen had a chuckle at the fact that a man was pointing to the squirrel, seemingly telling it where to go.

That the Rebels won the game 26–14 seems almost academic. The squirrel had fun, and that's all that matters.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

