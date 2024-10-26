A Squirrel Ran Into End Zone During Ole Miss-Oklahoma Game, and the Crowd Erupted
Saturday's game between Oklahoma and No. 18 Ole Miss was shaping up to be an ordinary one between two teams in the middle of the SEC pack.
However, one brave rodent dared to elevate the contest from mundane to transcendent.
With 1:26 left in the first quarter and the two teams tied 7–7, a squirrel invaded the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
"We have a squirrel at the 17-yard line," ESPN announcer Bob Wischusen said. "And now we have a Geneva Convention to try and figure out, how do we get the squirrel off the field?"
The squirrel then darted toward the end zone—and fans broke out in cheers.
"The squirrel might score a touchdown! Oh, yeah! Touchdown!"
Wischusen had a chuckle at the fact that a man was pointing to the squirrel, seemingly telling it where to go.
That the Rebels won the game 26–14 seems almost academic. The squirrel had fun, and that's all that matters.