Statcast Picks Up Mariners Outfielder Getting Drilled By 98 MPH Sinker
If Mariners right fielder Luke Fraley has earned one calling card in his five-year Major League Baseball career, it's his ability to get hit by pitches.
In 2023, 2024 and 2025, Fraley was hit by 18, 20 and 10 pitches. His career total of 55 already ranks 45th among active players, and he's finished top 10 in the category in the American League each of the last three seasons.
On Thursday, however, he took his art form to a new level. With one out in the second inning of Seattle's game against the Angels, Los Angeles pitcher José Soriano struck Raley's kneecap so hard with a 98 mph fastball that Statcast picked up the blow.
Take a look at the data, pointed out here by Josh Kirshenbaum of MLB.com. The ball came off Raley's knee with a 34 mph exit velocity and traveled 57 feet; it even was assigned a 7% hit probability.
Amazingly, Raley not only stayed in the game but came around to score as the Mariners jumped out to a 4–0 lead through two innings.