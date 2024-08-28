Stephen A. Smith's Remarkably Incorrect Aaron Judge Take Was Roasted By MLB Fans
Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and the New York Yankees were a topic of discussion during Wednesday morning's First Take episode on ESPN, during which Stephen A. Smith slightly diminished Judge's incredible 2024 season.
Smith didn't deny Judge's greatness and the historic campaign he's enjoying, however he boldly claimed that his numbers were being boosted by the presence of Soto in the lineup.
Smith, who claims to be a fan of the organization, alleged that having Soto bat behind Judge was partially responsible for the former's huge year, apparently not realizing that the Yankees actually bat Soto in the No. 2 hole, one spot ahead of Judge in the order.
In short, Smith's entire argument was based on an inaccuracy, one that did not get corrected by the show's MLB expert, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.
"But you do got Juan Soto batting behind you. They can't get around you... they got to pitch to the brother, because you got Soto waiting in the wings. All of that facilitates Aaron Judge being who he is," Smith said.
In reality, Judge has batted third in New York's lineup in all 131 games he's played in this season. Soto has hit second in all 129 of his appearances.
Smith's argument was quickly roasted on social media by MLB fans and Yankees fans alike, who were quick to point out just how inaccurate his comments were.