Mets Reportedly Offered Three-Year Deal to Pete Alonso Before Negotiations Stalled
The New York Mets tried to re-sign first baseman Pete Alonso earlier in the offseason but talks fell apart as the two sides were nowhere close to a deal.
On Thursday, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported the Mets offered Alonso a three-year deal in the $68 million to $70 million range. The offer was rejected and the team pivoted away from its long-time first baseman to pursue other targets.
Alonso's reps had previously made a three-year offer with a salary range well beyond what the Mets were willing to pay. New York countered with a deal worth more than the three years and $60 million the Houston Astros gave first baseman Christian Walker early in the offseason.
Alonso debuted with the Mets in 2019 and won Rookie of the Year after hitting 53 home runs and racking up 120 RBIs. He has spent his entire six-year career with the team after the franchise selected him with the 64th pick in the 2016 MLB draft. He's a four-time All-Star but has struggled at the plate over the past two seasons.
In 2024, Alonso slashed .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, but 172 strikeouts and a career-worst .788 OPS. He is still a free agent as the 2025 season approaches.