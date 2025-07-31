Steven Kwan Had Heartwarming Gesture for Guardians Fans on Eve of Trade Deadline
As Major League Baseball's trade deadline quickly approaches, emotions are running high across the league.
Play doesn't stop as each team's front office works behind the scenes to discuss and execute deals that help bolster a postseason push or build for the future. As the Cleveland Guardians sit at .500 and three games back from the American League's final wild card, outfielder Steven Kwan has heard his name in trade rumors.
He was in the lineup Wednesday evening as the Guardians defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-0 at home. And just in case it was his last game wearing Guardians' colors at Progressive Field, he made sure to send a sweet gesture to fans sitting in left field. As he ran in from the outfield, he turned around and sent a wave in case anything changes before Cleveland's next home game Friday.
Early Wednesday afternoon, MLB insider Mark Feinsand reported the Guardians are "trying to move" Kwan and pitcher Shane Bieber. Kwan remains under club control through the end of the 2027 season. He has slashed .286/.350/.408 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs this season. He had a great postseason last year as the Guardians made a run to the American League Championship Series with a monster .382 batting average over 42 at-bats in the playoffs.
With less than 24 hours remaining before the July 31 deadline hits at 6 p.m. ET, Kwan remains in Cleveland. Should he be involved in a deal, though, he made sure to say goodbye to the fans he has played in front of for the entirety of his four-year MLB career.