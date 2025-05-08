Strange Call Has MLB Fans Completely Split Over Safe Call on First Base Play
A relatively routine infield batted ball became the source of much confusion and debate on Wednesday night in a game between the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.
Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford hit the ball, which was picked up off a chop by Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck. Houck fired the ball over to first, but his throw was off target, toward the home plate side of the bag and low. First baseman Romy Gonzalez fumbled the catch and stood in the way of the bag as he corralled it. Meantime, Langford ran down the line but missed the bag, jumping over Gonzalez along the way to avoid a potentially dangerous collision.
The play was reviewed, and the safe call was confirmed. Fans, in response to an MLB social media post on the call, were completely split:
At first glance, it looks simple. Gonzalez fumbles the ball, and therefore, Langford should be safe. But further, slower angles show that Langford, as he jumped around Gonzalez, failed to touch the bag. Before Langford was able to return to first base after overrunning it, Gonzalez picked up the ball and stepped on the bag. A logical person may assume that means Langford is legally out.
Umpires reviewed the play, and the on-field call of safe was confirmed. No explanation was given on the public address system. Boston manager Alex Cora came out to dispute after the review and appeared to leave satisfied with what the umpires told him.
The Red Sox did not appeal the safe call in real time. Such an action could have prompted a change from "safe" to "out" on the field. Appeals are an inherent part of the game and are frequently referenced in the MLB rulebook for "missed base" situations.
Another possible interpretation is that González was interfering Langford's path to first base. Section 5.05(b)(3) of the 2025 MLB rulebook says a runner shall be safe if, "the catcher or any fielder interferes with him," and specifically says, "if the batter-runner missed first base... he shall be considered as having reached the base," if interfered with. He certainly impedes the first base path as he reaches to grab the errant throw.
So, in all, not an easy or straightforward call to make or review. And while Sox fans may not like the outcome, it does appear to be grounded in rulebook logic, assuming one agrees that Gonzalez committed interference.
Interestingly, an almost identical play happened a few years back, then benefiting the Red Sox.