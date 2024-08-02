SI

Stunning Drone Shot of Chicago Shows Why Wrigley Field Is One of a Kind

Madison Williams

Jul 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Cubs take batting practice before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.
There's no doubt that Wrigley Field is in a league of its own, and a helicopter video shown during the Chicago Cubs' matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday further proved this point.

Wrigley Field has been open for 110 years, and Chicago has only grown outside of the iconic baseball stadium. The ballpark is located in the heart of Chicago's north side, creating some beautiful views of downtown Chicago if you look south.

The helicopter video shown on Marquee Network highlighted that amazing view of downtown Chicago as the sun was setting. Not many ballparks are surrounded by a neighborhood and sit in the middle of the city.

Wrigley may be old and not include many modern amenities like other ballparks, but it's hard to beat that view. The scenery is part of the reason why Wrigley is one of the top MLB destinations year after year.

The Cubs put on a show on the field, too, Thursday night. The Cubs were down 4–2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger hit a home run, followed by a Dansby Swanson hit to bring home Nico Hoerner. Finally, Mike Tauchman sealed the deal with a walk-off single to secure a 5–4 win over the rival Cardinals.

