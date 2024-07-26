Tampa Bay Rays Could Look at Trading Yandy Diaz Next, per Report
At 52-51 entering Friday's game, the Tampa Bay Rays have committed to retooling for the future. Tampa Bay traded Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners for prospects late Thursday night, signaling their intention.
The Rays are 9.5 games back from the lead in the AL East and 4.0 games back from a wild card spot in the American League.
Next, they could look at trading Yandy Diaz, who can play first or third base and brings considerable offensive potential to the table. Mark Feinsand reports that the Rays are, "expected to listen on," Diaz. He also reports that sources have indicated the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates, or even the Mariners once more could be trade partners with Tampa.
Diaz is having a slight down year offensively this season with an OPS of .726, but has reached above the .800 OPS line four times in his eight-year career.
He's under contract in 2024 and 2025 and under team control through the end of the 2026 season.
The MLB trade deadline is on Tuesday.