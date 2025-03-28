Tanner Bibee Defends Chipotle's Honor After Missing Start With Food Poisoning
Tanner Bibee will not stand for Chipotle slander.
On Thursday, Bibee was scratched from his Opening Day start as his Cleveland Guardians faced the Kansas City Royals. The 26-year-old had to sit out due to food poisoning and past comments came back to haunt him.
Bibee has often discussed his love for Chipotle and has even said he eats at the restaurant before every start. So, when he missed a game due to food poisoning, MLB fans all had the same joke.
Late on Thursday, Bibee took to social media to defend the fast casual chain. He tweeted, "Stop talking about @ChipotleTweets like that! Sick before I could even think about a bowl!"
I certainly appreciate him going to bat for the wrongly accused.
Ben Lively stepped in for Bibee and had a solid star, going five innings and allowing three runs on five hits as the Guardians topped the Royals 7-4.
Last week, Bibee signed a five-year, $48 million contract extension with the Guardians and has solidified himself as the team's No. 1 starter. The former fifth-round pick was excellent in 2024, posting a 12-8 record with a 3.47 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP and 187 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings.
Hopefully he can recover, get back on the mound and get his next Chipotle bowl soon.