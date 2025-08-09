Tarik Skubal Appeared to Profanely Disagree With Umpire’s Very Bad Call
Tarik Skubal had his shortest outing of the season on Friday against the Angels. The reigning Cy Young winner went just 4 2/3 innings against Los Angeles and gave up six hits and four earned runs.
While he retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 1st, he did experience some real frustration thanks to home plate umpire Tom Hanahan, who called two straight pitches in the zone balls during Mike Trout's at-bat.
While what was called ball two caught the very top of the zone, the pitch that Trout took to make the count 3-0 was a brutal miss by Hanahan. Skubal dropped into a crouching position and as he stood up he looked towards home and appeared to mouth "that's f------ horrible" twice.
Thanks to MLB.com, you can see just how bad that ball three call really was. As if the starting pitcher from the All-Star game making eye contact with the home plate umpire to repeatedly tell him he made a horrible call in the 1st inning wasn't enough of proof for you.
Hopefully things go better for Skubal when he's back on the mound Wednesday against the White Sox.