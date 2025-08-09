SI

Tarik Skubal Appeared to Profanely Disagree With Umpire’s Very Bad Call

Tarik Skubal did not hesitate to tell the umpire what he thought of a bad call in the 1st inning against the Angels.

Stephen Douglas

Tarik Skubal let an umpire know what he thought of a call during the first inning on Friday night.
Tarik Skubal let an umpire know what he thought of a call during the first inning on Friday night. / @PitchingNinj/Screengrab
In this story:

Tarik Skubal had his shortest outing of the season on Friday against the Angels. The reigning Cy Young winner went just 4 2/3 innings against Los Angeles and gave up six hits and four earned runs.

While he retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 1st, he did experience some real frustration thanks to home plate umpire Tom Hanahan, who called two straight pitches in the zone balls during Mike Trout's at-bat.

While what was called ball two caught the very top of the zone, the pitch that Trout took to make the count 3-0 was a brutal miss by Hanahan. Skubal dropped into a crouching position and as he stood up he looked towards home and appeared to mouth "that's f------ horrible" twice.

Thanks to MLB.com, you can see just how bad that ball three call really was. As if the starting pitcher from the All-Star game making eye contact with the home plate umpire to repeatedly tell him he made a horrible call in the 1st inning wasn't enough of proof for you.

Tarik Skubal vs. Mike Trout
Tarik Skubal did not agree with at least one call in this sequence. / MLB.com

Hopefully things go better for Skubal when he's back on the mound Wednesday against the White Sox.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB