Tarik Skubal Had So Much Fun As Corey Seager Kept Dominating Against Him
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. Actually, it might be difficult to find someone who would earnestly argue that he's not. The lefthander picked up his 10th win of the year on Sunday night by overpowering the Texas Rangers with 11 strikeouts while surrendering a single run. That dropped his ERA to 2.19 on the year and within one of Boston's Garret Crochet for the Major League strikeout lead.
Long story short, almost every batter he faces is overmatched and it shows. Except Corey Seager. For some reason, Seager owns him.
The Texas shortstop collected two hits in his first two at-bats Sunday night to move his career ledger to 8-for-11 against Skubal.
And both times Skubal could only share a laugh with his nemesis or throw his hands up in exasperation.
Skubal did manage to finally retire Seager on a soft liner in their final encounter, which elicited another strong reaction.
Detroit prevailed, 2-1, for its 60th win of the year and Skubal inched closer to another Cy Young Award. As long as he doesn't have to face Seager again, his numbers should remain gaudy.