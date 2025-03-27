Tarik Skubal Penned Heartfelt Letter to Detroit Ahead of Opening Day Start For Tigers
For the second year in a row, pitcher Tarik Skubal will start on Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers as the Tigers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though the Tigers will field the same Opening Day starter as they did last season, much has changed from when Skubal took the mound for the Tigers a year ago.
Since that last debut start, the Tigers became a playoff team for the first time in a decade. They earned a wild-card spot in the American League and defeated the Houston Astros to become one of the final eight teams standing. Their season would end when they fell to the Cleveland Guardians in the divisional round.
Ahead of his first start this year, Skubal penned a letter to Detroit, setting the tone for what he calls a "new era" for the Tigers.
"It's a new era of Tigers baseball, and we're building something different," Skubal wrote in his letter. "A new standard has been set, and we're about to clock in like the blue-collar people of this city. So, say what you want about us... about Detroit… we have unfinished business, so...let's run it back."
Skubal also addressed the similarities he feels he shares with the city of Detroit. Skubal, who has spent his entire career with the Tigers so far has proven to be a great match for the city and team. He reached another level last season in his career, going 18-4 as a starter with a 2.33 ERA and 228 strikeouts. He made his first MLB All-Star Game, led the AL in wins, ERA, and strikeouts, and won the AL Cy Young award unanimously. He wants to continue
"Even though I'm from a small town in Arizona, we have a lot more in common than you might think," Skubal said. "As I've learned more about our city, it's clear that Detroit has faced its fair share of adversity, which has at times put its future in question.
"From a 0.2% chance of making the postseason to hosting playoff games at Comerica Park. From a ninth-round pick to unanimous Cy Young winner. From a city in crisis to one of the greatest renaissance stories in America. We are all overcoming the odds. You believe in us, and we all believe in you."