Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Expected to Attend Game 1 of Yankees-Guardians ALCS
There are so many questions going into the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Can Aaron Judge step up on the massive October stage? Will Cleveland's elite bullpen be able to navigate through if this thing goes to six or seven games? Is Jose Ramirez poised to become a household name after years of excellence? How much trust should Yankees fans really have in Carlos Rodon?
And finally, will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be in attendance for any of the action?
We have clarity on that last issue as Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he'd heard the power couple would be in the Bronx for Game 1.
Kelce grew up near Cleveland and has thrown one of the worst ceremonial first pitches in the franchise's history. Swift has been largely focused on football fandom over the past few years but like Bo Jackson, is extremely versatile.
It will be interesting to see just how often the TBS broadcast cuts away to their seats for reactions during play. The urge will be extremely strong but there are also some people who won't like that very much to consider.