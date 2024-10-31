Teoscar Hernandez Drops Hint About Free Agency Plans Shortly After World Series
Teoscar Hernandez is set to re-enter free agency after a highly successful one-season stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw him enjoy a career year and win a World Series.
Hernandez had played on a one-year, $23.5 million deal that saw him collect $15 million in 2024 and will see him collect the remainder of the $8.5 million as deferred money from 2030 to 2039. He'll have the chance to earn a long-term deal on the open market this time around, though he did admit he'd be keen on returning to L.A.
Speaking on ESPN Deportes after Wednesday's series-clinching Game 5, Hernandez said he would be prioritizing the Dodgers in free agency.
"The Dodgers will be my priority in free agency. I will do whatever is possible to return. It's not in my hands, but if it were I'd pick them," Hernandez said.
In 2024, Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. He figures to be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this offseason, and he made clear that coming back to Los Angeles is something he'd be open to. Of course, that all hinges on the Dodgers' approach this offseason after reaching historic levels of spending last year.