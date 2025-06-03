Terry Francona Announces Elly De La Cruz's Plan to Return Home After Sister's Passing
Elly De La Cruz has played through unimaginable grief following the passing of his older sister, Genelis, Saturday after a long health issue. The Reds star decided to play Sunday and is playing in Cincinnati's series against the Milwaukee Brewers which began Monday.
According to a report from MLB.com, Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday the plan is for De La Cruz to play through the end of the three-game series, then return to the Dominican Republic to be with family and mourn his sister's death.
De La Cruz expressed that he wanted to continue playing through Wednesday in a conversation he had with Francona and Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides on Sunday.
Francona said he and Benavides had an extended conversation with De La Cruz on Sunday in Chicago to discuss options, and De La Cruz expressed his desire to keep playing through Wednesday.
He was adamant about playing Sunday and ended up hitting a home run, which resulted in an emotional moment as he rounded the bases. He tapped his heart and pointed to the sky to honor his late sister before putting his hands in a heart shape. He also wrote a message on his cleats for Sunday's game in honor of his sister.